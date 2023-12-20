LOOK: How to drink your Coca-Cola in peace this festive season

Durban — In a bit of unexpected advice, Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) users, using the same pictures, have given a tip to Coca-Cola lovers on how to drink their beverage in peace this festive season. Several Facebook and X users have shared pictures, explaining how one can have their cola in peace in December.

In one Facebook post, the pictures are accompanied by a simple caption: “How to drink ur coca in peace alone this December”. The Facebook post which was shared last Wednesday night has garnered more than 1 000 comments and more than 3 000 shares. The aim is to distract the thirsty and stop them from quenching their thirst with your drink by disguising your cola as a potion. Yes, a potion!

For Coca-Cola lovers, several Facebook users have shared pictures, explaining how one can have their drink in peace in December. Step 2, get three pieces of different coloured plastic (one of fabric). Picture: Facebook All you have to do is follow these four simple steps: Get yourself a bottle of Coca-Cola. Get two different coloured pieces of plastic. The third is a piece of fabric. Remove the Coca-Cola label from the bottle. Tie the pieces of plastic and fabric around the bottle’s neck and voila! For Coca-Cola lovers, several Facebook users have shared pictures, explaining how one can have their drink in peace in December. Step 3, remove the label. Picture: Facebook Facebook users had this to say: Khensani N'wazinjhiva Hlungwane said: “My later grandmother was a member of ZCC church so if she wanted to drink her Coke in peace she just removed the paper outside and put small water inside the Coke so it wouldn’t make that sound when you open it. She will simply say can you please give me my tea inside the fridge.”

Nombasa Maseti said it was very scary and she would never steal a sip from that bottle. Ckhulisile Mfuphi said: “Add a paper written drink two cups a day (morning and afternoon).” For Coca-Cola lovers, several Facebook users have shared pictures, explaining how one can have their drink in peace in December. Step 3, remove the label. Picture: Facebook Nomfundo Madondo said: “We will shake it. Once it shows bubbles we’re drinking it.”

Selaelo Mongalo said: “I won't even eat anything attached to it from the fridge and I might as well never touch the fridge again.” Luzan Zaza Beck said: “I’m doing this. I really don't have peace drinking my Coca-Cola in my house.” Ayanda Hadebe II said: “We can see Coke from a distance and the sweating confirms everything.”