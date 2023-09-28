LOOK: Municipal truck set alight

Durban — Waste pickers that scavenge off vehicles headed to the Bisasar Road landfill in Springfield, Durban, allegedly set alight an eThekwini Municipality truck on Wednesday. The truck belonged to the municipality’s Cleansing and Solid Waste Unit. The driver escaped unharmed.

Sydenham police at are investigating cases of public violence and malicious damage to property. Police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said the driver was allegedly approached by a group of people who told him to get out of the truck. “The crowd then torched the truck and they also threw stones at a vehicle that was behind the truck,” said Ngcobo.

IOL has reported about issues facing the municipality on this stretch of road leading to Electron Road where illegal dumping of sand and domestic refuse has become rife. The two-lane Dhulam Road leading to the Thekwini TVET College’s Springfield campus was filled with sand and litter from illegal dumping. Public transport operators, students and teachers had to cut a new opening to the road from Umgeni Road to access the campus. Despite the city repeatedly cleaning the road, the problem persists. Entrepreneurs from the nearby informal settlement and waste pickers in search of recyclable material such as plastic, steel and copper rule the stretch of road. An eThekwini Municipality rubbish truck was set alight, allegedly by vagrants from Kennedy informal settlement. Picture: Tumi Pakkies/ African News Agency (ANA) The municipality condemned the burning of the Durban Solid Waste truck at the Bisasar Road landfill site.

“We understand that people have the right to express their views and demonstrate their frustration. However, we urge communities not to vent their anger by destroying assets intended for service delivery because such actions have far-reaching financial implications,” eThekwini Municipality spokesperson Gugu Sisilana said. The municipality had in the past issued fines of R5 000 for illegal dumping, said Sisilana. This was in line with the City’s Nuisances and Behaviour in Public Places By-law which stated that illegal dumping was an offence and was prohibited in areas that fell within the eThekwini Municipal boundaries. “Littering and illegal dumping does not only hamper the city’s efforts at improving cleanliness in the city, but it also has devastating impacts on the environment,” Sisilana said.