LOOK: The sardines are here!

Durban — The Sardine Run has finally arrived on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast and people have been netting them over the past few days. On Tuesday morning, The Sardine Run Facebook page posted that sardines were being netted in Warner Beach, Amanzimtoti.

On Monday, the South Coast Tourism & Investment Enterprise (SCTIE) confirmed that sardines had arrived on the KZN South Coast. The SCTIE said that visitors were treated to an ocean spectacle over the weekend as the #greatestshoalonearth – the annual Sardine Run – arrived with gusto, a day after World Oceans Day which was celebrated through the first-ever Ocean Festival in Scottburgh. It said that the planet’s biggest biomass migration, which takes place in the winter months when the temperature drops, attracts whales, dolphins, sharks, game fish, and overhead birds looking for a salty feast. This gives KZN South Coast visitors front-row seats to all the marine action, from the Blue Flag beaches, and world-class dive sites, as well as marine and aircraft.

The Sardine Run has arrived on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast. Picture: Demetre Stimatis/Adcan Marine. SCTIE chief executive Phelisa Mangcu said: “We’re so excited to welcome the Sardine Run to the KZN South Coast, a hugely anticipated natural phenomenon that always arrives in its own time.” “This is a bucket-list event for divers, anglers, and ocean lovers, with sightings of the migrating humpback whales also a real treat. While there are many ways to view the Sardine Run, we do advise bathers that the shark nets have to be lifted for their safe movements, making it vital to check with lifeguards on duty as to which beaches are open for bathing.” The Sardine Run has arrived on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast. Picture: Andy Coetsee Reports indicate that Sardine Run action has been noted along the Eastern Cape the past couple of weeks, with the pilot shoal making an appearance on the KZN South Coast on Friday, June 9.

KZN Sharks Board operations acting head Wayne Harrison said they were notified of underwater sardine activity on Glenmore, lower KZN South Coast at 6.30am. “On the echosounder, they were showing large masses going through but very low down on the sand bypassing Glenmore,” Harrison said. “There was also an increase in bait fish at Port Edward near the lighthouse, heading north. We couldn’t track them any further north around the Margate and Uvongo areas.”

The Sardine Run has arrived on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast. Picture: Noel McDonogh Harrison added: “We picked up fish activity just south of Port Shepstone and that shoal stretched from Umbango past the Port Shepstone Lighthouse and into the bay at Umzimkhulu, to the northern side of Shaka’s Rock. The shoal was moving pretty quickly northwards and due to the fresh south-westerly wind, nobody was able to net as the tide was too high and the shore break too big.” Then on Sunday, June 11, Harrison said the fish started just south of Pumula and attempts to net there and Hibberdene were unsuccessful. The Sardine Run has arrived on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast. Picture: Noel McDonogh “At Umfazazane the whole area was covered with sardines but nobody was able to net there, but by the time the fish got to Elysium, three nets were made ranging from 60 to 80 crates per net,” Harrison said.

He said that the bulk of sardine action was along East London to Kei Mouth, with fish coming closer inshore. “If things materialise, it could be quite some season!” Harrison said. WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.