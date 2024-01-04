Man, 63, in court for drug dealing in Pietermaritzburg

Durban — An elderly man has been granted R10 000 bail after appearing in court for drug dealing. Mdunyelwa Memela, 63, was arrested on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, for dealing drugs by Hawks members from Pietermaritzburg Serious Organised Crime Investigation working together with Crime Intelligence and Umgungundlovu District Task Team.

KwaZulu-Natal Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongo said that members received information about a suspect who was delivering drugs to his runners along Pietermaritz Street in Pietermaritzburg. “A disruptive operation was swiftly conducted and observations were made in the area. Police spotted the suspect and he was apprehended,” Mhlongo said. “During the search, he was found in possession of heroin capsules and pieces of crack cocaine to the street value of approximately R29 750.”

Mhlongo said that Memela was arrested and charged with dealing drugs. “He briefly appeared in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court today (Thursday) and was released on R10 000 bail. The case was postponed to February 1, 2024,” Mhlongo said. Mdunyelwa Memela, 63, was arrested on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, for dealing drugs. He was found with heroin capsules and pieces of crack cocaine. Picture: Hawks Meanwhile, in a similar incident, on December 27, the same team arrested a 61-year-old for drug dealing.

The members had received information about drug dealing activities at Sweetwaters taxi rank. They proceeded to the said taxi rank where they found the suspect sitting in the vehicle. “A search was conducted and pieces of rock cocaine to the street value of approximately R140 000 were found,” Mhlongo said. “One suspect managed to escape. The 61-year-old was placed under arrest and charged for dealing drugs. Police also confiscated R37 327 which was suspected to be the proceeds of crime.”