Man handed 25-year prison sentence for killing police sergeant, accomplices still on trial

Durban — Justice was served on Mandela Day when the man who killed a police officer in KwaZulu-Natal was sentenced to 25 years for the crime. KwaZulu-Natal Hawks spokesperson Captain Bonnie Nxumalo said the man’s accomplices were still on trial. She said that on July 18, 2023, the Mtunzini High Court sentenced 34-year-old Philani Yako to 25 years for killing Sergeant Nkosinathi Phindokuhle Ngcobo, 41, in August 2021.

She said that at the time of the murder, Ngcobo was driving a police van at KwaNdaya Reserve when a group of men fired several shots, killing him. They also robbed him of his service firearm, ammunition, cellphone and wallet. She said that the incident was reported to Esikhaleni police, and the docket was assigned to the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation in Richards Bay for further handling. Nxumalo said that Yako was arrested a week later at KwaMsane policing precinct by a team comprising the Hawks, Empangeni Local Criminal Record Centre, King Cetshwayo District Task Team and the National Political Task Team while in possession of an unlicensed firearm that was later linked to Ngcobo’s murder.

“Yako was sentenced to 25 years’ imprisonment for murder, 10 years’ imprisonment for robbery, 10 years’ imprisonment for the illegal possession of firearm and three years for the illegal possession of ammunition. The sentences will run concurrently,” Nxumalo said. She added that further Hawks investigations led to the arrest of four men – Lungani Mkhize, Njabulo Mazibuko, Xolani Mlotshwa, and Siphelele Gwala. She said that the four suspects were still on trial in the Mtubatuba High Court, which will run until August 18. “During the arrest, Mkhize was found in possession of Sergeant Ngcobo’s service firearm,” Nxumalo said.

She added that the accused were facing charges of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, and the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition. Meanwhile, three suspected killers of a police officer were expected in court on Wednesday. They are alleged to have shot and killed Sergeant Wiseman Sihle Masuku, 33, on July 4, 2023. Masuku was shot by unknown gunmen at Bedlane village in Melmoth. He was taken to hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, and succumbed to his injuries a few days later.