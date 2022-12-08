Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Man remanded in custody for allegedly hacking bank account, transferring more than R800 000 from it

Preliminary investigations revealed that Vuyisile Mramba, 42, and his accomplice allegedly hacked the complainant’s bank account and transferred in excess of R800 000 to an accomplice’s account.

Published 1h ago

Durban — An alleged fraudster will appear in the Pietermaritzburg Regional Court after briefly appearing in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

KwaZulu-Natal Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said that on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, Hawks members from Pietermaritzburg Serious Commercial Crime Investigation arrested Vuyisile Mramba, 42, for fraud.

Mhlongo said that it is alleged that in May 2019, the complainant noticed a suspicious transaction in his bank account where an amount of R862 940.23 was transferred to an unknown account. He reported the matter to his bank and it was discovered that the transaction was fraudulent.

Mhlongo said that a case of fraud was reported at Wartburg police station and the case docket was allocated to the Hawks members for intensive investigation.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that Mramba and his accomplice allegedly hacked the complainant’s bank account and transferred the said amount to their account,” Mhlongo said.

“Mramba was tracked down and arrested in Pretoria on Wednesday. He briefly appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court, and was remanded in custody in transit to Pietermaritzburg Regional Court, where he will appear on Monday, December 12, 2022.”

Daily News

