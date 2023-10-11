Man suspected of selling drugs to schoolchildren arrested with heroin capsules

Durban — A man suspected of selling drugs to schoolchildren is expected to appear in court after his arrest. KwaZulu-Natal Hawks spokesperson Captain Bonnie Nxumalo said that the suspect, aged 28, is appearing in the Phoenix Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday after he was arrested on Tuesday afternoon in Foresthaven, Phoenix.

“He is facing charges of dealing in drugs, possession of drugs and contravening the Immigration Act,” Nxumalo said. She said the suspect was arrested by the Port Shepstone-based Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation, Counter Narcotics and Durban Metro Drug Task Team after the information of a man who was selling drugs to school children was received. “Police pounced on the suspect on Foresthaven Drive, where he was found in possession of heroin capsules with an estimated street value of more than R13 000,” Nxumalo said.

The suspect, aged 28, is appearing in the Phoenix Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday after he was arrested with heroin capsules on Tuesday afternoon in Foresthaven, Phoenix. Picture: Hawks. “During the investigation, it was discovered that he does not have a permit to be in the country. A cellphone and cash were also seized for further investigation.” KZN Hawks head Major General (Dr) Lesetja Senona commended the team for acting swiftly upon receiving the information on drug dealing. Meanwhile, last week, the KZN Provincial Executive Council, chaired by Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube, convened an ordinary meeting on Wednesday and reflected on pertinent issues in the province.

The executive council noted with disdain reports of criminals selling muffins laced with marijuana to school pupils and children in communities. This was raised during the recent event to observe the International Day for Older Persons held in Inkosi Mtubatuba Local Municipality under uMkhanyakude District Municipality. The Executive Council said that this scourge needs to be addressed urgently and called upon the law enforcement authorities to deal harshly with those who engage in this conduct. It also called for stringent control of the outlets in communities that sell expired confectionery goods like cakes to children, which results in sickness or death of children and adults alike.