Man who stole batteries from MTN and Vodacom towers sentenced

Durban — A man who stole batteries from MTN and Vodacom towers was convicted and sentenced. KwaZulu-Natal Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongo said that on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, the Madadeni Regional Court convicted and sentenced Sifiso Mchunu, 45, for the theft of tower batteries in the Madadeni area in June 2017.

Mchunu was arrested by Hawks members after they received information about a vehicle that was transporting tower batteries from Newcastle to Johannesburg. The vehicle was intercepted at Villiers, and 32 tower batteries with the street value of approximately R192 000, were found. Newcastle Serious Organised Crime Investigation was alerted and it was established that the tower batteries were stolen from MTN and Vodacom towers in Madadeni. Mhlongo said Mchunu and his accomplice, Phakamani Ncube, 38, were arrested and charged for possession of property suspected to be stolen and damage to essential infrastructure. They appeared in court and were released on bail.

“Ncube pleaded guilty in August 2018 and was sentenced to five years of direct imprisonment,” Mhlongo said. “Mchunu continued with a trial until he was found guilty yesterday (Tuesday). He was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment of which five years is suspended for five years on condition that he is not found guilty of theft during the period of suspension.” Meanwhile, in August this year, Vodacom in KZN announced it was taking measures to combat the increasing problem of vandalism and battery theft at base stations in the province. Every month, the region experiences 90 to 140 incidents of vandalism and between 120 and 160 incidents of battery theft at sites.

Vodacom KZN managing executive Imran Khan said: “While this type of criminal activity has been on the rise, we have noticed a slight decline recently thanks to our initiatives to tighten security at our base station sites. The cost of the impact of vandalism and theft goes beyond just the equipment and resources required for restoration. It disrupts network services, causing downtime for customers and affecting communities that rely on connectivity.” Khan said that cellular base stations often served as the only form of connectivity for many communities, especially in remote areas. When these sites are vandalised or batteries are stolen, thousands of residents are left without vital communication. This not only affects individuals and small businesses but also has serious consequences in emergencies when making a call can be a matter of life and death. He said that Vodacom in the region invested in robust security measures, including installing security cameras to monitor sites and deploying trained security personnel to respond quickly to any suspicious activity. High-security battery cabinets and hardened site containers have also been installed, which are making it more difficult for criminals to access valuable equipment. In addition, the region is working closely with law enforcement agencies and security companies to arrest thieves for prosecution with several awaiting trial.