‘Marine economy vital to human survival’ says Indian Consulate-General

Durban — The Indian Consulate-General and eThekwini Municipality embarked on a campaign to keep beaches clean and free from plastic litter. The campaign took place at the Beachwood Mangroves Nature Reserve in Durban, on Sunday.

More than 850 people, including pupils from Maidstone Primary School, Lyndhurst Primary School, Durban Girls’ College and Glenwood High School, and students from the Durban University of Technology collected more than 3 000kg of litter. The drive was part of India’s global initiative to bring attention to the problem of marine litter, and the need to work together towards sustainable development of oceans. The initiative called the “G20 Beach Clean-up”, was undertaken under India’s G20 presidency, which it assumed this year, in addition to it celebrating 30 years of the re-establishment of diplomatic relations between India and South Africa.

India’s Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change organised a cleaning drive involving delegations from G20 member countries and guest countries, which took place on Sunday in Mumbai, on the sidelines of the G20 meetings on the environment. The Indian Consulate General Dr Thelma John David, in partnership with eThekwini Municipality, and university students and pupils from Durban schools engaged in a beach clean-up at the Beachwood Mangroves Nature Reserve, Durban on Monday. Picture: Supplied The Indian Consul-General in Durban, Dr Thelma John David, said the campaign was one of the largest “Jan Bhagidari”, or community participation campaigns under India’s G20 presidency. “Addressing marine litter will be an area of focus under India’s G20 presidency,” she said.

John David said India aimed to enhance co-operation among G20 nations in promoting sustainable ocean management and marine biodiversity conservation. She highlighted the message behind the theme of India’s G20 presidency, called “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam”, which means “One Earth, One Family, One Future”. John David emphasised the importance of “Lifestyle for Environment”, and the need to adopt sustainable and environmental-friendly lifestyles as highlighted by India’s Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi. eThekwini head of Department: International and Government Relations, Eric Apelgren, said he appreciated India’s commitment to promote international co-operation in addressing challenges of environmental pollution and climate change. He reiterated that “every small step we take towards preserving and conserving nature will come back to us in a big way”.

The Consul-General of the US, Anne Linnee, said the “Blue Economy” was estimated to reach about $3 trillion (about R57 trillion) by 2030, and Durban in KZN had an enormous coastline it could benefit from. Mangosuthu University of Technology scientist and lecturer Trevor Ganesan Govender said oceans held 90% of the biomass of the world, and the oceans’ micro-algae were the major producer of the planet’s lifeline – oxygen. Adopt a River, of Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife, was part of the campaign. There was a marine animal awareness exhibition mangrove nature walks, sand art, yoga and a beach clean-up at Durban’s Golden Mile beach drive.