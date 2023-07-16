Mixed reaction to eThekwini’s call to switch off appliances to minimise outages after load shedding

Durban — Although stage 6 load shedding has come and gone, for now, the eThekwini Municipality is urging residents to minimise outages after load shedding. However, this has received mixed reactions from eThekwini residents.

For the last few days, the country has been experiencing stage 6 load shedding because of increased demand for electricity due to the cold weather and the failure of additional generation units. Municipal communications head Lindiwe Khuzwayo said that residents are urged to switch off geysers during load shedding to minimise outages. Khuzwayo said this when Eskom was load shedding at stage 6 and eThekwini Electricity was inundated with reports of power outages that occurred after load shedding.

“Trip-outs after load shedding are due to high waiting loads when power is restored,” Khuzwayo said. “Residents and businesses can significantly reduce these trips by switching off appliances such as geysers, heaters, aircons, stoves, and pool pumps during load shedding. When the electricity supply returns, residents must only switch on these appliances after 30 minutes. If all customers did this the number of trips would decrease and we can all keep the lights on after load shedding.” Khuzwayo added that residents must also take note that load shedding has a significant negative impact on electrical equipment as the equipment was not designed for such frequent switching.

She said there is a higher volume of faults during load shedding. “Customers can assist them by reducing the number of faults that need to be attended to by switching off appliances during load shedding,” Khuzwayo said. Khuzwayo also reminded residents to report faults to the City’s electricity WhatsApp line at 076 791 2449 or email [email protected] or call 080 311 1111.

Despite the municipality trying to eliminate power outages after load shedding, it has resulted in mixed reactions from residents on Facebook. Graham Rice said just stop load shedding. Dietmar Müller said: “Join the queue. For years we have been complaining about the brunt we must go through due to load shedding. Perhaps now that is also starting to affect your pocket, you will take this more seriously. Otherwise, join the line where complaints are brushed aside. Sincerely.”

Slindile Nzama said she learnt the hard way. Appliances burn when electricity is restored. Secondgen Setla said: “EThekwini Municipality our area tripped seconds after load shedding ended at 6am. It came back on for only 2 seconds around 10am and has not come back yet. Are we expected to wake up at 4am to turn everything off during load shedding so that we are guaranteed to have power come back on, and stay on at 6am? It’s time you beefed up the infrastructure to handle being switched on and off, seeing as we are going to be having load shedding for several more years if not indefinitely.” Mbali Khumalo said she tries switching off when she is at home but does 10 minutes instead. Practically, 30 minutes is not doable.

Micky D'Argent said: “EThekwini Municipality a few weeks ago: Let’s revise load shedding schedules because infrastructure is better and we need to play our national part! EThekwini now: our infrastructure is wrecked because of too much switching on and off.” Sylvia Botha said: “Don’t make your problems ours.” Jaun Jan DB said: “Then 30 minutes after waiting everyone switches their appliances on, uhm same effect on the grid? Perhaps if the grid was maintained…”

Jay Roopsunker said: “Please find a way of getting this very important message out to the non-paying rates residents as well… Thanks.” Kersh Pillay said: “So basically 2.5 hour load shedding.” WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.