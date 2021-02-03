Mobeni Heights Crematorium still not operational despite being refurbished in 2020

Durban - DESPITE the eThekwini Municipality undertaking significant refurbishment to the Mobeni Heights Crematorium, there was still more to be done before it could be re-opened once again to the public. For nearly seven years the facility has been dysfunctional, at one point only operating with one furnace, which forced some residents to make use of the private crematorium in Clare Estate - and that meant more cost for bereaved families. For the past three to four years the crematorium has not been working. In February last year, it was reported that a new cremator had arrived from the US and had cost the city R3.5 million. However, to date nothing has changed much, to the frustration of residents who were already paying more for Covid-19 funerals and now had to go to a private crematorium.

In September, the city said it hoped the facility would be re-opened in October following the installation of the multimillion-rand cremator.

Yesterday, municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the refurbishment of the Mobeni Crematorium had been completed last year.

“We had air emissions testing undertaken during November 2020, as part of mandatory compliance for operating a crematorium – as is required by the provincial Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs. We since submitted an application in December 2020, and will open the facility after the receipt of the Air Emissions Licence.

“We apologise for the inconvenience experienced by residents and we would like them to know that we are doing the best we can to ensure that the facility is in working order when it opens to the public. We ask that they please bear with us.”

Teddy Govender, chairperson of the Chatsworth district civic association, said the process of getting things in order at the facility had been dragged on for a long time by the city.

“I have learnt that its opening is imminent, however it took too long. So many have suffered as a result. Why has it taken so long? We don’t know if people in the municipality are incompetent or unqualified. A private crematorium can put in three cremators in 6 months, but it has taken the city 7 years to get this one in order.”

The National Funeral Practitioners’ Association of SA (Nafupa SA) said the city needed to be honest about the facility and what the hold up was.

Nafupa president Muzi Hlengwa said the municipality needed to be honest with residents.

“Last year, there was an issue with technicians and installation, now it's the emissions license. When private crematoriums do the same tests or do refurbishments they close for a day or two. Why is it so different with the municipality?”

