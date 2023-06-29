More job opportunities as Futurelife opens its first concept health store in KZN

Durban — Leading health and wellness brand Futurelife officially opened a first-of-its-kind concept store at Oceans Mall in uMhlanga on Wednesday. This store has created at least 25 new jobs, with some people employed permanently while others are on contract. The company will also open a new factory next to Dube Trade Port Zone in the next three weeks, which is expected to create more than 300 job opportunities.

In the store they have dieticians for consultations, a restaurant bar, and all products are made with Futurelife. They will also offer gym and cooking classes. Managing director Mark Bunn said they were proud to introduce the revolutionary store concept to the South African market. He said this store was a testament to their commitment to health and wellness, and they were excited to offer customers an immersive and holistic experience. “We recognised the need for our customers to have access to professionals who can support and guide them in their health and wellness journey, and that's why we’ve made sure all our store associates have backgrounds in nutrition, dietetics, or fitness,” he said.

“We’re proud to offer the expertise of qualified dieticians who will be available on-site to conduct basic health tests and provide personalised eating plans, recipes, and educational sessions.” Bunn said the store provided a comprehensive range of products and also featured quality, co-branded Futurelife and Adidas apparel and merchandise for adults and children. “One of the features of the store is the Smart Café, where all products served contain the company’s goodness. Customers can indulge in freshly made smoothies, accompanied by a delightful range of infused yoghurts, muffins and oat cups.

"And as part of our commitment to sustainability, all packaging will be recyclable, and the store will provide tasting samples and cooking demonstrations to engage and inspire customers." Bunn said they would open new stores in Cape Town in September and in Johannesburg and Pretoria next year.