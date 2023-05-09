More than 50mm of rain recorded in parts of KwaZulu-Natal

Durban — Incessant rainfall in KwaZulu-Natal since Sunday has resulted in calls for residents to exercise extra caution if it continues today, especially on the roads and around low-lying bridges and areas. SA Weather Service (Saws) forecaster Wisani Maluleke said 50mm of rain was recorded for Durban from Sunday night to Monday morning, for Port Edward about 65mm, Richards Bay 60mm and Sezela 63mm.

Maluleke said at the time of reporting there had been no flooding. Maluleke warned those who live in low-lying areas to be on the look-out for possible flood emergencies and asked them to heed calls from councillors for any possible danger. Other sources reported that Genazzano Road, on the North Coast, was flooded around mid-morning, when driving past the informal settlement near a Shembe prayer place.

A taxi and a small vehicle crashed on the M13 Pinetown-bound lane, near Cowies Hill and ALS Paramedics were on scene to provide assistance. There was a crash on the N3 Westbound, after the ramp from Peter Brown Drive. The left lane was closed as a consequence, and motorists were warned to drive with caution when approaching the area. Also on Greys Inn Road, there was a crash on the M13, Shongweni area, and ALS Paramedics were on the scene to help those who might be injured.

A vehicle rolled after a crash on the N3 Durban bound, just after the M7, and ALS Paramedics were on the scene to provide assistance. A truck went over the Telkom bridge by the Rossburgh bus depot, but no reports of injuries were received. A Mercedes sedan slipped on a water-flooded road surface 5km before the King Shaka International Airport, but there were no injuries. There was also a crash on the M13 East, just past the Aubrey road onramp.

eThekwini Municipality issued a high alert following level two weather warning, saying its emergency personnel were on standby after Saws issued a warning on the probability of localised flooding of vulnerable areas. A vehicle crashed and rolled on N3 Durban bound, after the M7. Picture: Supplied Phoenix Civic Movement leader Vivian Pillay expressed gratitude to all who responded to areas of emergency, to accidents or breakdowns on the roads, and worked hard to clear the area as quickly and safely as possible. “It is crucial to avoid driving on flooded roads at all times,” Pillay added.

In a statement, eThekwini’s head of communications Lindiwe Khuzwayo warned motorists to be cautious, to always be on the alert and drive with care because of the road conditions due to the ongoing rainfall. “Residents are advised to exercise more caution when driving, or using the roads in areas that are prone to flooding”. Khuzwayo said there was a risk of localised flooding on roads and in low-lying areas, and advised motorists to contact the City’s Disaster Management Centre on 031 361 0000 in case of emergency.

The KZN Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) issued a warning to municipalities to expect heavy rains that might cause localised flooding and infrastructural damage. Cogta spokesperson Nonala Ndlovu said the forecasted heavy rainfalls were expected to affect Abaqulusi, Dannhauser, Edumbe, Emadlangeni, Endumeni, eThekwini Metro, KwaDukuza, Mkhambathini, Ndwedwe, Newcastle, Nquthu, Umdoni, Umzumbe and the Ray Nkonyeni Municipality on the South Coast. There were no infrastructural damages reported by midday on Monday, but the municipality said it was on the look-out for any damages to infrastructure that might have occurred.