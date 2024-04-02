Multi-Party Charter plans to tackle infrastructure problems

The eleven parties of the Multi-Party Charter for South Africa - Democratic Alliance (DA), Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus), ActionSA, African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP), Independent South African National Civic Organisation, United Independent Movement (UIM), Spectrum National Party (SNP), United Christian Democratic Party (UCDP), Unemployed National Party (UNP) and Ekhethu Peoples Party - will host a joint press conference to provide a Charter Government’s plan.

Durban — The Multi-Party Charter (MPC) will unveil its plans to address the country’s service delivery problems on Wednesday in Umkomaas, South of Durban.

This comes in the wake of poor service delivery and as the country edges closer towards the May 29th general election, where citizens will vote for possibly a brighter future, and better services. It also comes in the wake of the eThekwini Municipality’s recent draft budget proposal last month, where tariff increases as high as 14% on services such as water and electricity are set to be implemented.

This year, the eThekwini metro has experienced a decline in service delivery partially caused by the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu).

The MPC parties agreed, “The provision of basic services to all is essential to social wellbeing and economic development, and is the most fundamental responsibility of a democratic government. Tragically, South Africa’s Government is failing dismally to provide services because infrastructure has been neglected rather than prioritised. South Africa urgently needs a new government with a clear plan to address collapsing infrastructure, ensuring that services can be delivered effectively, efficiently and to everyone. ”