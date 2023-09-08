Old, abandoned government buildings a health hazard

Durban — An occupant of an abandoned dilapidated government building in eThekwini Municipality was adamant they are not living in the Seamen’s building, in Point, illegally. Asking to remain anonymous, the occupant said he had been living in the building for more than 10 years.

He claimed he did not pay rent because they were given permission to live in the building by its previous owner. The building is owned by the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Human Settlements and Public Works. He said they did have a supply of electricity and water. “We try our best to keep the building in pristine condition, but sometimes it experiences water leaks.

“We would appreciate it if the government can move us into proper, much safer places to live,” he said. Human Settlements and Public Works MEC Sipho Nkosi and officials from eThekwini conducted an in loco inspection of two buildings on Thursday. Some hijacked government and municipal-owned buildings have become an eyesore within the Durban Central Business District. Nkosi said his department strongly condemned the unlawful occupation of government buildings as some posed a serious health hazard.

There were people living in two of the buildings visited, Nkosi also wanted to avoid a repeat of what happened in Johannesburg when an illegally-occupied building went up in flames, killing 77 people in the process. Nkosi said his department aimed at prioritising the issue of these illegally-occupied buildings, some of which have become a haven for criminals and illegal activities.

Nkosi said his department had five dilapidated and abandoned buildings within the Durban CBD, two of which were illegally occupied. Nkosi said the department would decide whether these buildings will be sold or leased, and another announcement on whether the occupants of the buildings will be moved to safer accommodation. EThekwini deputy mayor Councillor Zandile Myeni said the municipality was determined to get rid of the old, dilapidated buildings that have become an eyesore, and therefore “eradicate” the illegal activities that happen in them.