One of world’s largest roll-on, roll-off vessels carrying more than 2 800 cars, docks in Durban

Durban — One of the world’s largest roll-on, roll-off (roro) vessels has docked at the Durban Harbour. The Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) said the Port of Durban welcomed the roro vessel “Salome” on Friday, April 28.

The 265m vessel is carrying 2 813 cars, and heavy units and 93 breakbulk pieces. The TNPA said the vessel is engineered by leaders in engineering, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, and has impressive specifications, which include a stern ramp capacity of 505 tons, a ramp width of 12m and a main deck height of 7.1m. Durban Port manager Mpumi Dweba-Kwetana said: “As TNPA, we are excited to welcome Salome into the automotive terminal. Seeing this mega ship calling in the South African waters is a huge milestone for the Port of Durban, looking at the port expansion plans that are under way. We are hoping to attract more vessels of this magnitude and are ready to handle their associated growth in volumes.”

WW Ocean South Africa head said: “Seeing our Mark V vessel against standard car carriers makes you truly appreciate her size, as these Mark V vessels are uniquely designed to have more roro decks than car decks, and the ability to drive up to the weather deck to load cargo. Even with heavy loads, she still manages to keep a light draught to call most ports.” Meanwhile, earlier last month, N Shed, at Durban’s old harbour, was abuzz when one of the longest passenger ships in the world, Queen Mary 2, docked in the city. The 950 crew and more than 2 000 passengers were given a warm Durban welcome by Zulu dancers and singers as they disembarked.

According to the website Ship Technology, the Queen Mary 2 is the seventh-largest cruise ship in the world. The ship is managed by the luxury Cunard Cruise Line. The vessel was delivered in 2004. Built at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique yard for Cunard in 2003, the Queen Mary 2 was at the time the largest ocean liner constructed. The liner embarked on its maiden voyage from Southampton to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in January 2004. WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.