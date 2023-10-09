Parts of eThekwini could be affected by 24-hour planned maintenance shutdown of water plant

Durban — Many parts of eThekwini Municipality will be affected when uMngeni-uThukela Water embarks on a 24-hour planned maintenance shutdown of the Durban Heights Water Treatment Plant this week. uMngeni-uThukela Water spokesperson Siyabonga Maphumulo said the entity will implement a planned maintenance shutdown of its Durban Heights Water Treatment Plant to allow for the completion of repair work on Aqueduct 2, which was washed away during the floods in April 2022. Aqueduct 2 is a large-diameter pipeline that supplies raw water to the plant for purification and supply to customers.

Maphumulo explained that the planned maintenance shutdown requires the isolation of Aqueduct 2 to allow for the inspection of its last section. Depending on the inspection outcomes, carbon fibre repair kits will be installed on those identified sections of the aqueduct. “The shutdown will commence at midnight on Wednesday, October 11, and will be undertaken over 24 hours until midnight on Thursday, October 12,” Maphumulo said. “This critical maintenance exercise forms part of uMngeni-uThukela’s plans to restore its bulk water infrastructure following damage sustained during the April 2022 floods. During this time, parts of the eThekwini Metro will experience a reduced supply of water.”

Maphumulo said the following areas that are supplied by the Durban Heights Water Treatment Plant may experience some disruptions or low water pressure during this time: Durban North

uMhlanga

Phoenix

Inanda

Ntuzuma

KwaMashu

uMlazi

Chatsworth

Folweni

Chesterville

Westville

Pinetown

KwaSanti

Savannah Park

Klaarwater

Verulam

Redcliffe

Richmond Farm

Queensburgh

Shallcross

St Wendolins

Welbedacht West

Demat

Luganda

Mawelewele

Parts of Nagina

Washington Heights Maphumulo said it will continue to work with the eThekwini Metro to ensure that disruptions are minimal and that the maintenance work is kept to schedule. “We apologise for any disruption that will be caused during the maintenance work but reassure all our customers and the public that, ultimately, the infrastructure upgrade will result in a more secure supply of water in the future,” Maphumulo said.