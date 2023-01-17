Phoenix residents urged to stay calm over water and power outages

Durban — A Phoenix organisation, the Giving Hope Foundation, appealed to residents to hold a candlelight peace protest instead of the violent protest marches that engulfed Phoenix on Sunday. Residents blockaded Phoenix Highway with burning tyres. Residents are angry and frustrated by the ongoing power outages that have left the area in the dark for more than 40 hours. Municipal contractors also left the area when the protest began, claiming they were intimidated.

In a video clip sent to the Daily News, scores of residents are seen standing defiantly looking at the burning tyres on Phoenix Highway while SAPS vehicles can be seen in the background. Several areas in the eThekwini municipality have been without power. Foundation spokesperson Roy Sukdhev said some areas in Phoenix were badly affected, which has contributed to food rotting and poor health because of severe heat and lack of water. “Out of anger, the community has embarked on protests that damage their own community infrastructure. We want to highlight the community's desperation further, but in a more effective and peaceful approach to get the commitment of the service providers,” Sukdhev said.

The foundation is planning a peaceful protest and hopes to get thousands of residents to participate and get the attention of the service providers, local and international media, Sukdhev said. Foundation chairperson Johnny Reddy said they needed to see how they could best assist the community rather than inciting and causing more self-destruction. “A plan is to unite all leaders and groups to fight together against the pathetic services, in some cases lack thereof,” Reddy said.

Phoenix Civic Movement chairperson Vivian Pillay agreed that organisations should join hands and work together. DA eThekwini caucus leader Thabani Mthethwa said the party had requested an urgent meeting with the municipality’s head of electricity, Maxwell Mthembu, deputy city manager for trading services S’busiso Makhanya and the city manager, Musa Mbhele. “The purpose was to find a long-term solution to what is clearly an ongoing electricity crisis in the city,” Mthethwa said.

eThekwini IFP councillor Jonathan Annipen warned residents to desist from threatening the workers doing repairs. KZN SAPS spokesperson Colonel Netshiunda said the Phoenix police were investigating a case of public violence. eThekwini Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the city has been experiencing multiple faults as a result of load shedding and appealed to community members not to resort to violent service delivery protests.