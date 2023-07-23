PICS & VIDEO: eThekwini Municipality flattens illegal tavern

Durban — The eThekwini Municipality demolished an illegal tavern in the Durban city on Friday morning. Municipal communications head Lindiwe Khuzwayo said that on Friday morning, the municipality demolished an illegal building at 44 Lancers Road that was operating as an illegal tavern.

The eThekwini Municipality demolished an illegal building at 44 Lancers Road that was operating as an illegal tavern. Picture: eThekwini Municipality Khuzwayo said that this brings relief and safety to the neighbouring community. She said that a joint operation by several City departments including Human Settlements, Area Based Management Unit, Metro Police, Problem Buildings Division, Urban Improvement Precinct and the SAPS carried out an operation on Monday this week to clear out the tavern followed by the demolition on Friday. The eThekwini Municipality demolished an illegal building at 44 Lancers Road that was operating as an illegal tavern. Picture: eThekwini Municipality “The operation was deemed a success with onlookers applauding the action taken,” Khuzwayo said.

“The illegal tavern contributed to major crime that impacted the entire CBD. The City took action following numerous complaints by conducting several raids which yielded positive results. Despite issuing several warnings, the owners continued to operate with impunity forcing the City to take stern action against the owner of the tavern,” Khuzwayo said. “The demolition forms a part of the City's continued efforts to regenerate the CBD and ensure a safer eThekwini for all.”

Also on Friday, on its Facebook page, the Durban Metro Police Service said that along with eThekwini Municipality Fire Department, Department of Economic Development, SAPS, South African Revenue Service (Sars), Immigration, Department of Health, eThekwini Municipality Business Licence Department, Consumer Protection, eThekwini Electricity Department and eThekwini Water Department had a multi-disciplinary operation around the Point area in Durban. A multi-disciplinary team conducted an operation in the Point area in Durban on Friday. Picture: Durban Metro Police Service The metro police said that the following were noted: 19 premises were checked.

One business closed. All No Refunds and No Returns signs were removed.

Three business premises were issued with fines for trading without a licence – (Business Licence).

Seven non-compliance notices issued – Fire.

15 electronic stores checked by the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa), eight prosecutions, 15 two-way radios confiscated and one smart TV.

37 business premises checked by Sars. Many had conflict issues with their CK documents. Follow-ups will be done at a later stage.

One business was investigated for underpaying staff. The Department of Labour is investigating further with a fine of R1 million.

Water Department – ablution facilities not up to standard. Further investigation is warranted.

21 persons were arrested for being undocumented and employing foreign nationals with no paperwork. The eThekwini Municipality demolished an illegal building at 44 Lancers Road that was operating as an illegal tavern. Picture: eThekwini Municipality WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.