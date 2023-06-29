Durban — EThekwini’s Cato Crest ward 101 residents were left in shock following Tuesday’s “tornado” as they “helplessly” watched some of their neighbours being swept away by water. Resident Xolani Mancika told the Daily News that at about 9pm or 10pm the rain was heavy and he woke up to pack his important belongings, including his identity document. He said that after packing he woke up his neighbour, as it had become evident that something might happen because the river was full.

“Myself and other neighbours tried to call our neighbour (who had not woken up at the time), when we thought of taking a ladder to go and help her. We could not get to her on time, as water burst from her shack and took her straight to the river. We were able to save her child, but we watched her being swept away, and she was still alive,” said Mancika. A mortuary van carrying the body of a woman that was swept away by floodwaters. Picture: Tumi Pakkies/ African News Agency (ANA) He added that there was nothing that they could do because none of them were trained to swim and everything happened in the blink of an eye. Mancika added that they also watched other people from the top parts of the area being swept away. “All we could do was watch, there was nothing that we could have done to save them,” said Mancika.

PR councillor Musa Dlamini, who is standing in for Mzimuni Ngiba who is currently in jail for murder, said the incident was “heartbreaking”. He said that as the rain got heavier on Tuesday night, it swept away some shacks and people. “It is alleged that nine people were lost, but one female has been found. I am not sure how old she is,” he said. He added that among the people who were lost were two children, aged 7 and 12 years old.

One of many houses that were affected by the storm in Dube Village in Inanda. Picture: Tumi Pakkies/ African News Agency (ANA) KZN Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs head of communications Nonala Ndlovu said they were not aware of the events at Cato Crest. The Minister of Human Settlements, Mmamoloko Kubayi, Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube and eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda visited Inanda residents who were also displaced by heavy rain on Tuesday night. Speaking at Amaoti Community Hall, Kubayi said her department would be sending professional engineers to properly assess the damage to homes, and would be looking into the provision of building vouchers to help families rebuild their homes.

She added that temporary accommodation would be provided to those who needed it. Kubayi further called for people to not build where they were not supposed to. One of many houses that were affected by the storm in Dube Village at Inanda. Picture: Tumi Pakkies/ African News Agency(ANA) Kaunda said the city’s rescue and emergency teams worked throughout Tuesday night and responded to more than 100 calls for assistance. “They rescued people who were trapped in their properties and on the roads, especially in the Pink area (Phoenix, Inanda, Ntuzuma and KwaMashu). Other affected areas included Pinetown, St Wendolins, Nazareth, New Germany, Westville, Reservoir Hills, Umkomaas, Mbumbulu and Folweni,” he said.

Kaunda said the City’s multi-disciplinary teams such as Water, Electricity, Roads and Parks were in various communities to ensure that services were restored and that infrastructure was repaired swiftly. Kaunda said there was only one reported fatality in Zwelisha, where an adult male was washed away by raging water. A resident from Inanda, Thembisile Gumede, said the rain destroyed her home and they were left without a roof.