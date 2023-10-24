Police need help in identifying man found tied to an electrical pole

Durban — Bhekithemba police in uMlazi, Durban South, are asking the public to identify a man who was found tied to an electrical pole. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Nqobile Gwala said Bhekithemba detectives were asking residents to help identify an unknown man, believed to be in his forties, who was found tied to an electrical pole on the corner of Nongalaza and Mbelebele roads in “BB” section, uMlazi.

“It is alleged that the man was severely assaulted by unknown suspects in the early hours of Saturday, October 14,” Gwala said. “He was then taken to the hospital for medical attention, where he is in a critical condition. The victim was wearing a navy blue T-shirt, navy blue boxer shorts, and socks.” Gwala said Bhekithemba police were looking for the man’s next of kin.

“Any person who may have information about the unknown man’s family is urged to contact the investigation officer, Detective Sergeant Khuzwayo at 072 292 6046 or Crime Stop at 08600 10111. Alternatively, download the My SAPS App to submit a tip-off,” he said. Bhekithemba detectives are asking for help in identifying a man who was assaulted and tied to an electrical pole in uMlazi. Picture: SAPS In an unrelated incident, the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation team in Bloemfontein is appealing to residents to assist in locating Katisho Raymond Leputla, 43. Hawks Free State spokesperson Christopher Singo said Leputla could assist the police in an illegal firearms case.

“It is alleged that on Wednesday, August 8, 2018, a white BMW loaded with assault rifles, suspected to have been used in an armed robbery, was stopped and firearms recovered,” he said. Singo said anyone with information was asked to call Warrant Officer Joseph Paul Woityczka at 071 ‪481 2413 or Crime Stop at ‪08600 10111, or use the My SAPS app to submit a tip-off. All information received would be treated in confidence. The Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation team in Bloemfontein is appealing to residents to assist in locating Katisho Raymond Leputla, 43. Picture: Hawks. WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.