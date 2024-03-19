Police officer handed 12-year prison sentence after conviction on two counts of corruption

Durban — A 51-year-old police officer sentenced to 12 years’ imprisonment for corruption was granted leave to appeal his conviction, which will take place next month. On Monday, March 18, Warrant Officer Claude Ince was sentenced by the Durban Specialised Commercial Crime Court after being convicted on two counts of corruption.

Hawks KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongo said Ince, who was stationed at the Bellair police station, was investigating a case of fraud in May 2017 when he demanded a R5 000 bribe to destroy the evidence against the accused. Mhlongo said a corruption case was opened and Hawks members from the Durban serious corruption investigation unit were notified. “An undercover operation was then conducted and Warrant Officer Ince was arrested. He was found in possession of cash that was paid to him by the complainant. He was charged for corruption and appeared in court,” Mhlongo said.

He also said that, in a separate incident, Ince had been investigating a shoplifting case against another accused when he demanded a bribe of R3 000 to withdraw the charges against the accused. The accused managed to pay him a bribe of R1 000 and did not attend court in accordance with his instructions. Mhlongo said a warrant of arrest was issued against her and when she appeared before the court she explained that Ince had taken money from her and told her not to come to court. A sitting magistrate ordered that the matter be investigated. He said another case of corruption was opened against him and he was charged accordingly. Hence he was convicted on two counts of graft.

“Warrant Officer Ince was found guilty in both cases in May last year. Today (Monday, March 18), the court sentenced him to 10 years’ direct imprisonment for count one and another 10 years’ direct imprisonment for count two. “The court ordered that eight years of count two will run concurrently with the first 10 years of count one, which means that Warrant Officer Ince will serve 12 years’ direct imprisonment,” Mhlongo explained. “He was granted leave to appeal and immediately incarcerated. His appeal will be heard on April 11.”

Hawks KZN head Major-General (Dr) Lesetja Senona welcomed the sentence and applauded the investigating and prosecution team for their good work. “We condemn corruption in the strongest possible terms. This sentence will serve as a true deterrent to those who are using the police badge to benefit themselves,” Senona said. WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.