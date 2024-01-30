Power outage delays court cases

Durban — A power outage in Pinetown has seen some matters meant to be heard in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court postponed on Tuesday. The power in the area has been out since 2am and according to communication sent to Ashley residents by Ward 18 councillor Melanie Brauteseth, the problem was due to a double cable fault.

“One cable was repaired last night but failed when it was energised due to a second fault. A Depot team is undertaking the repairs and locating extra spares,” read the communication. It went on to further 17 mini substations were left off due to existing faults. It had been expected that the court would on Tuesday hear arguments on the merits of the case from the State and defence in the murder case of a 15-year-old who allegedly died at the hands of his fellow pupil ahead of judgment.

However, the matter had to be rolled over to another day due to the power outage. In March last year, 15-year-old Jayden Glazer was allegedly stabbed after school by a 16-year-old grade 10 fellow pupil in Ashley, Pinetown. It was also expected that the trial against a man suspected of being a serial rapist and murderer operating in the Queensburgh area would begin. It had been set down to begin on Tuesday and also sit on another day in February.

He is charged with rape, two counts of housebreaking, and one robbery, he had been previously been charged with two counts of murder and two counts of rape and house robberies. However, he had the two murders provisionally withdrawn while the State continued investigating. The man had made it hard for police to identify him in the past as he cleaned the scene including his victims with sanitizer after the crime to eliminate DNA.

He had also allegedly gone to the lengths of biting his fingertips in a bid to not leave any evidence and also making it impossible for police to take his fingerprints upon arrest in the past. The two murder charges that were provisionally withdrawn against the man relate to Malvern residents 40-year-old Evidence Ntombikile Seager and 72-year-old Savithree Moodley. In August, Seager’s body was found not far from her home.

She had been stabbed 12 times in the chest and had handcuffs around her ankles, she was allegedly raped. Items that were allegedly stolen from Seager’s home were found on the accused. The case was on Tuesday postponed to a later date for the trial to begin.