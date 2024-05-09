Power outage planned for two eThekwini areas on Saturday

Durban — Cato Manor and Chesterville areas of eThekwini are expected to experience a power outage on Saturday. In a statement on its Facebook page posted on Wednesday afternoon, the eThekwini Municipality advised the public of a planned power outage which will interrupt electricity supply on May 11 from 9am to approximately 5pm.

“The supply interruption is required to allow eThekwini Electricity to replace secondary cables for electrical protection schemes at the Mayville Substation. To execute this work safely, it is necessary to interrupt the electricity supply at the Mayville Substation,” the municipality said. It said parts of Cato Manor and Chesterville Extension may be affected. “Customers that are not switched off by 9.15am can assume that they will not be affected by this outage,” the municipality continued.

“During this outage, the public is advised to treat all electrical installations as live.” The municipality added that for more information and inquiries about the outage, call the contact centre on 080 3111 111. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the municipality reported a fault affecting the Ntuzuma substation.

The municipality informed the public that an in-service transformer at Ntuzuma substation tripped at approximately 7pm on Tuesday leading to the loss of electricity supply in several areas. On the same night, technicians completed the on-site investigation and revealed a suspected fault on the 11 kV transformer loop cable. The municipality said supply could not be restored until testing and repairs are complete. Teams were dispatched to urgently execute this. Parts of the following areas may be affected by this outage are:

Besters, Bhambayi, Dubes Land, Ekuphakameni, Emachobeni, Emaplazini, Ezimangweni, Inanda Glebe, Inanda (A and B), KwaMashu (A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, J, K, L, M, N and P), Lindelani D, Mshayazafe, Newtown B, Nhlungwane, Ntuzuma(A, B, E, F, G and H), Phola Mission, Siyanda and Soweto. In an update Wednesday night, the municipality said technicians have been constantly working since the outage at the substation. It said one transformer was expected to be working by Wednesday night. All affected areas will be restored by Thursday morning. WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.