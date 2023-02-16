Power supply expected in 48 hours after a fire at a sub-station in Prospecton

Durban — The eThekwini Municipality says engineers expect to restore power supply in the next 48 hours to areas supplied by a sub-station in Prospecton following a fire on Monday night. In a statement, the eThekwini Municipality said its engineers and Toyota engineers were working round the clock to repair the sub-station.

The municipality said the sub-station was among those that were severely damaged during the April floods last year. “An investigation to determine the cause of the fire is under way,” the municipality said. “Several other industrial customers are affected, however, efforts are being made to reroute supply from alternative sub-stations.”

The municipality said engineers expected to restore the power supply in the next 48 hours. Meanwhile, the municipality said the damaged Mayville Major Sub-station, which saw the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Central Hospital and surrounding areas losing power last night, had been repaired and electricity supply restored to affected areas. Although employees confirmed that electricity had been restored, the hospital was without electricity since Sunday morning.

An employee who spoke on condition of anonymity said there was load shedding in the morning, but when electricity was restored, there was power for a few minutes and then it went out again. The employee said when they arrived at the hospital later that day, there were workers digging on site. “It has been an unbearable two days. The hospital was extremely hot,” the employee said.