Premier Dube-Ncube promises more jobs for women in the province

Durban — KZN Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube said the government has implemented policies aimed at investing in women’s economic empowerment. Dube-Ncube was speaking at the Women’s Day event at the Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu on Wednesday.

She said the implemented policies set a direct route to inclusive economic growth, poverty eradication and gender equality, economic empowerment. This year’s theme is “Accelerating Socio-Economic Opportunities for Women’s Empowerment”. She said the province’s focus was on training and empowering women-owned SMMEs to be internet service providers.

Dube-Ncube said the KZN Broadband project was in partnership with Broadband Infraco, USSASA and the Development Bank of Southern Africa and that women must be at the forefront. KZN Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube said the province’s focus was on training and empowering women-owned SMMEs to be Internet Service Providers. Picture: Gcina Ndwalane “The project will create more than 5 000 jobs. We are running a proof of concept in KwaNdengezi where eight young women have started a business and commenced installing wi-fi hot spots,” she said. Gracing the gathering were MEC for Economic Development Tourism and Environmental Affairs Siboniso Duma, eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda, members of the legislature and the community of KwaMashu and neighbouring areas.

Maidens colourfully dressed in their cultural attires entertained the packed stadium with song and dance. In her address, the premier related how she was born, raised and grew up in the streets of L Section in KwaMashu. “An ordinary unassuming girl and almost oblivious to what the future held for me … Fast-forward to the late 1990s, I came back as the first woman mayor of the then North Central Council, before it was merged into eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality. “Today I am standing in front of you as the proud first woman premier of KwaZulu-Natal since the dawn of democracy in 1994. Tomorrow (today), it will be exactly my first 365 days in office as the premier of KZN” said Dube-Ncube.

“It means I am not dreaming up women empowerment and gender equality. Although still a long way ahead, I am living proof that it is possible. It means the ANC government has anchored strong pivots on the ground to ensure that gender--equality programmes are firmly mounted and engraved in the books of governance in the Republic,” she continued. In August 2020 President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the government planned to set aside 40% of public spending for women-owned businesses. She said this was “progressive and a practical expression of this government” to transform the socio-economic status of women. Dube-Ncube said KZN was well on its way to ensuring that public procurement favoured youth and women.

KZN Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube said the province’s focus was on training and empowering women-owned SMMEs to be Internet Service Providers. Picture: Gcina Ndwalane “We are happy to announce that the province has created tens of thousands of jobs. We will be launching a centralised eRecruitment Portal called Sthesha Waya-Waya, where all the jobs that exist in the province will be uploaded. These jobs will span from unskilled requirements to professional and executive jobs. “On August 17, we will be unveiling over 17 000 people who have been employed by government,” said Dube-Ncube. She also revealed that of the R10 million sponsorship for a gender-based violence and femicide response programme, half-a-million rand had been donated to Open Door Centres for empowerment and skills programmes for victims of GBVF.