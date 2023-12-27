Protect pets from New Year’s Eve fireworks

Durban — Global animal welfare organisation Four Paws calls for responsible New Year’s celebrations without fireworks. It says that for every animal, the sound of firecrackers poses a potential realistic but vague threat.

“As a result, pets and wild animals might react with stress and eventually panic, which can lead to fatal accidents or life-threatening situations. “Furthermore, the usage of fireworks has severe negative impacts on the environment, as the colourful rockets are a serious cause of fine dust pollution and can contain toxic metals like aluminium, which are harmful to every living creature,” says the head of Four Paws Veterinary Clinic, Dr Nadezhda Mecheva. The organisation advises using kind and quiet alternatives and animal-friendly approaches to train pets to get used to the noise.

“Every dog and cat can become panic-stricken at the thunder and flashes that the fireworks accompany. That’s why it is important to firstly be able to recognise the signs when an animal is stressed: rapid breathing, increased salivation and a loss of orientation. The latter imposes a life-threatening danger as our four-pawed friends may run out into panic and onto a busy roadway,” says Mecheva. Nick Weston, the head of International Companion Animal Campaigns, says that to protect pets as well as stray animals and wildlife, people are urged to replace pyrotechnics with a more responsible and less dangerous way of celebrating the holiday – soap bubbles or laser beams – to name a few exciting alternatives. “The sounds of fireworks are perceived much louder by animals than by humans. I am sure many people would be horrified to learn their New Year’s celebrations are a cause of animal suffering for both pets and wildlife.

“Fortunately, the topic has gained more and more attention in the public in recent years, with a growing number of supporters across the planet. In some countries, like Bulgaria, it even has evolved into a national campaign with media, institutions and hundreds of celebrities backing up the cause for quiet and kind New Year’s Celebrations.” Durban Metro Police spokesperson Colonel Boysie Zungu warned that the use of fireworks on New Year’s Eve was permitted between 11.45pm and 12.15am only, adding that any use after the set time would be in contravention of the city’s by-laws. “To those that will be using fireworks, they must do so responsibly and in a manner that will not affect or harm others and animals. Before you begin using fireworks ensure that your pets are in a safe place.”

He also urged motorists not to drink and drive during the celebrations. "It is advisable to have a designated driver if you will be going out to clubs on New Year's Eve. Our roadblock plans are continuing in all regions so be careful, don't drink and drive," says Zungu.