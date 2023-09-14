Python from North Coast estate relocated to Babanango Game Reserve

Durban — Another python, a former Zimbali Estate ‘resident’, has been introduced to Babanango Game Reserve.
On Tuesday, Babanango Game Reserve said that instead of Camera Trap Tuesday, it was release of the month Tuesday.
The reserve said that last week, it welcomed a new member to the family – an African rock python, which came from Zimbali Estate in Ballito, KwaZulu-Natal.
“The python was a male, measuring just over 3m long. It was initially caught dispersing from Zimbali Estate into an unsuitable area and needed to be relocated,” said the team from Zimbali Estate.
“After capturing it and doing the relevant scans, it was found to be unchipped and not a part of Zimbali Estate’s current python research study. In consultation with the relevant experts and conservation authorities, it was decided not to relocate this adventurous python back into Zimbali Estate, and instead to allow it to become a part of the incredible re-wilding story of Babanango Game Reserve.”
The reserve thanked the Zimbali Estate team, snake rescuer Nick Evans and their reserve manager Ryan Andraos for a successful and safe release.
This is not the first time a python was relcated to the reserve. In April, on Earth Day, the game reserve received a python. The reserve said it is a conservation area for all, even a 23.95kg southern African python. After a challenging rescue, Evans managed to safely rescue the python weighing 23.95kg from a tricky spot in an urban area.
“While it was a difficult rescue that didn't go to plan, we managed, and it would not have been possible without those who were present. A great team effort,” Evans said.
The reserve added that as one of Africa’s largest snakes, the southern African python plays an important role in the ecosystem, and with it being classified as a threatened species, they are privileged to be able to offer this species a wild space to thrive in.
