Python from North Coast estate relocated to Babanango Game Reserve

On Tuesday, Babanango Game Reserve said that instead of Camera Trap Tuesday, it was release of the month Tuesday.

The reserve said that last week, it welcomed a new member to the family – an African rock python, which came from Zimbali Estate in Ballito, KwaZulu-Natal.

The Babanango Game Reserve welcomed a new member to the family - an African rock python, which came from Zimbali Estate. Picture: Babanango Game Reserve

“The python was a male, measuring just over 3m long. It was initially caught dispersing from Zimbali Estate into an unsuitable area and needed to be relocated,” said the team from Zimbali Estate.

“After capturing it and doing the relevant scans, it was found to be unchipped and not a part of Zimbali Estate’s current python research study. In consultation with the relevant experts and conservation authorities, it was decided not to relocate this adventurous python back into Zimbali Estate, and instead to allow it to become a part of the incredible re-wilding story of Babanango Game Reserve.”