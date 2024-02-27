R297m injected into eThekwini’s economy during ANC manifesto launch weekend

Durban — eThekwini Municipality mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said that an estimated R297 million was injected into the city’s economy over the ANC manifesto launch weekend. Additionally, the direct and indirect contribution to the gross domestic product was R734m.

Municipal spokesperson Gugu Sisilana said that the eThekwini Municipality continues to be the leading and preferred destination for hosting major events, which was evident when the Mayihlome Rally, the election manifesto launch of the ANC, was held at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday. Sisilana said that between February 23 and 25, eThekwini welcomed 110 000 visitors to eThekwini and enjoyed various attractions, including visiting the popular beachfront promenade. Of this total number, 2 200 were foreign visitors, 46 200 were domestic overnight visitors, and 61 600 were day visitors, which also includes residents. The multipurpose Moses Mabhida Stadium successfully hosted the ANC manifesto launch and EFF manifesto launch earlier this month. Picture: Thuli Dlamini eThekwini Municipality Kaunda said major events significantly boost tourism in many ways.

“Over this past weekend, an estimated R297m was injected into the City’s economy, while the direct and indirect contribution to the gross domestic product was R734m. The short-term and long-term employment created was around 1 324,” Kaunda said. On February 10, the same stadium was host to the EFF’s successful manifesto launch. The stadium can hold 70 000 people, excluding the overflow at People’s Park.

Up next is the IFP, which will also host their manifesto launch at the stadium on March 10. The multipurpose Moses Mabhida Stadium successfully hosted the ANC manifesto launch and EFF manifesto launch earlier this month. Picture: Thuli Dlamini eThekwini Municipality Kaunda said eThekwini is the home of big events as the city has the necessary world-class infrastructure. “To continue attracting big events that boost local tourism and position Durban as a destination of choice, we will continue with our drive of partnering with event organisers that share the same vision and objectives as us. We do this through our marketing wing, Durban Tourism, and annually advertise event partnerships so that we can work together to attract visitors to eThekwini.

“We also wish to commend the ANC for the massive clean-up campaign that took place yesterday (Sunday) around the Moses Mabhida precinct to ensure that our iconic facility remains pristine,” Kaunda said. ANC supporters ditched the ANC manifesto launch to visit the beach instead. Meanwhile, on Monday the “Daily News” reported that Restaurant Association of South Africa chief executive Wendy Alberts said inconsistency in the Durban tourism infrastructure, such as the closure of beaches and intermittent water supply, are among the main facets leading to dwindling local economic development and causing frustrations during the massive influx of visitors to the city when it hosts major events. Alberts said big events such as the ANC’s Mayihlome manifesto launch, which led to increased occupancy at hotels, restaurants and tourism outlets, put pressure on the performance of restaurants because of the unsustained jobs that needed to be created in order to be able to cater for the influx of people.