R65 million direct spend expected during this Hollywoodbets Durban July

Durban — EThekwini Municipality mayor Mxolisi Kaunda says this year’s Hollywoodbets Durban July is expected to attract 48 000 attendees, amassing R65 million direct spend, contributing R130m to the gross domestic product and creating 1 500 jobs. Kaunda assured that visitors will have a safe and entertaining Durban July.

Kaunda said that about 48 000 punters and fashionistas will attend the Hollywoodbets Durban July Experience on July 1 and that all safety measures are in place to ensure a safe and enjoyable event. The R5m record stake horse-racing event will be held at the Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse. Kaunda said law enforcement agencies will be deployed to strategic areas during the Durban July to ensure the safety of patrons and residents.

“Approximately 100 metro police officers will be deployed around the Greyville area. In addition, metro police’s Public Order Policing Unit, which is trained in crowd control, is on high alert to ensure an incident-free event,” Kaunda said. He said the popular race is going ahead despite threats to disrupt it. “We are not fazed by these threats. We see them as a desperate attempt to be relevant and to grab headlines by riding on the popularity of the Durban July. We respect the right of any group or individual to express themselves on any issue, but we will not tolerate any lawlessness,” Kaunda said.

He said all intersections will be monitored and managed for traffic control and any suspicious movement ahead of the event. The roads that will be closed include the following: · Mitchell Crescent /Sixth Avenue, · Clarence Road / Sixth Avenue,

· Mitchell Crescent / Fifth Avenue, · Clarence Road / Fifth Avenue, and · DLI Avenue/ Avondale Road.

Kaunda said tourism is an important sector as it boosts the local economy and creates jobs. He added that the tourism sector is bouncing back following several setbacks. This made it even more important for major events like the Durban July to go ahead unhindered. “The projections for the economic impact on eThekwini from the Durban July Experience are far-reaching. The event will attract up to 48 000 attendees, amassing a R65m direct spend, contributing R130m to the GDP and creating 1 500 jobs,” Kaunda said. He said businesses that stand to gain from the Durban July include the hospitality and tourism industry, creative and transport sectors, as well as related value chain sectors.

He also said fashion remains an important part of the Durban July experience which provides local designers with massive exposure and boosts their sales. The Durban July weekend promises loads of entertainment, with events lined up. They include the Fact Durban Rocks concert, the Mother of All Parties, Any Given Sunday, and the Durban July Township Experience, "where visitors can experience all that Durban has to offer", Kaunda said.