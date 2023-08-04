Ratepayers’ association makes recycling bid to address litter

Durban — The Clare Estate Ratepayers Association (CERA) is addressing challenges in the area, such as litter, by embarking on a recycling initiative. The vice chairperson of CERA, Pravesh Rughoonandan, said he was privileged to be working with seventeen ladies from the Clare Estate informal settlements who were keen on deriving an income from recycling paper, cardboard and plastic materials. They have formed the IZityhilelo Cleaning and Recycling Co-op.

Izityhilelo Cleaning and Recycling co-op gathering their recycled material at Clare State. They recycle paper, plastic and aluminium: Tumi Pakkies/ African News Agency(ANA) Rughoonandan said CERA has been the catalyst in bridging the gap between the formal and informal residence. He added that this relationship could be bolstered if residents collect and hand over materials to the co-op. “Aseza Sibutha, known as Tutu, and the seventeen ladies in green have opened their own company, which they manage on their own. The ratepayers association has secured sponsors from business in Clare Estate to supply and personalise four hundred white recycling bags that are handed to residence for collecting recyclable materials,” Rughoonandan explained. Izityhilelo Cleaning and Recycling co-op gathering their recycled material at Clare State. They recycle paper, plastic and aluminium: Tumi Pakkies/ African News Agency(ANA) Businesses that stepped forward to assist are Kytgas, David’s Welding and Prem’s Garden Services.

Rughoonandan said the recycling initiative has helped to clean up most roads, verges, rivers and parks in the area, not forgetting the spreading the word of cleanliness. “We lead by example. For CERA to carry out its clean up operations, it is totally dependent on sponsorships in cash deposits, cleaning and gardening tools, truck hire, machines and volunteer of time and labour,” he said. Despite the lack of commitment from eThekwini in addressing issues for example the unkempt verges and the overall decay that has descended on the area, the CERA team are forging ahead with a major clean up of the area.

Izityhilelo Cleaning and Recycling co-op gathering their recycled material at Clare State. They recycle paper, plastic and aluminium. Picture supplied Verges have been cleaned ,roads attended, over-gown trees were trimmed and overnight one can note the change in the area. For more details contact Pravesh Rughoonandan 061 473 9839. Izityhilelo Cleaning and Recycling co-op gathering their recycled material at Clare State. They recycle paper, plastic and aluminium. Picture supplied WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.