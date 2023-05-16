Reservoir Hills doctor celebrates his birthday by opening his surgery for 34 hours to raise funds for charity

Durban – To celebrate his 43rd birthday, Reservoir Hills local surgeon Dr Kevin Naidu has opened his surgery through the night to raise funds for charity organisations. Dubbing it 34 hours of uninterrupted services to the people, Naidu started treating his patients from 8am on Tuesday until 6pm on Wednesday, uninterruptedly.

The local doctor, who is also an active community policing forum member for the predominantly Indian community, north-west of Durban, told the Daily News on Tuesday that he felt he should celebrate his birthday by giving back to the community by working extra hours to raise funds for people who depend on charity organisations for survival. “We would like to invite Reservoir Hills to join us for our birthday charity drive that will be running for 34 hours from today (8am on Tuesday, May 16, until 6pm on Wednesday, May 17). All profits will be donated to charitable causes in Reservoir Hills. This is to remind Reservoir Hills that Doc Kev Med will always be a beacon of light shining out on Reservoir Hills and her people,” said Naidu. He encouraged everyone to visit for a consultation to help raise funds to give back to charity.

Dr Kevin Naidu treats one of his patients at his surgery on Tuesday as part of raising funds for the have-nots. Picture: Supplied Naidu added those wanting to donate can drop off their offerings at the consulting rooms at any time during this drive. To ensure the safety of patients who would be coming throughout the night, Inkosi Security Services along with the CPF and other patrollers will be standing by. The move was commended by eThekwini Municipality councillor Imtiaz Syed, who heaped praises on Naidu for thinking about those who are unable to help themselves.

Syed, who is also a leader of the political party Active Citizens Coalition, said he and his party fully support Naidu’s initiative, which he said would go a long way in helping people who were affected by several tragedies in the city, including the Covid-19 pandemic that left many jobless. “We know he is a very kind person who sometimes treats people free of charge if they cannot pay for a consultation, so we are fully behind his initiative,” said Syed. WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.