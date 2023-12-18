Residents fear for their livelihoods after chemical pollution and contamination

Durban — In a continual fight for adequate service delivery, Isipingo residents have complained about the recent lack of maintenance in the Isipingo River Estuary. Owing to chemical pollution and contamination, the residents fear that their livelihoods have been affected as the river contributes to local food and income.

A member of the Isipingo Beach Civic and Safety Committee said the problem in the area was serious. He said: “This isn’t the first time this has occurred. It’s been an ongoing problem throughout the year. We’ve had no feedback from any government authority for a few days. “This current issue has been around for the last four days. We have an issue regarding the unbearable stench.

“We also have people taking contaminated fish from the river and eating it – and that leads to illness. An investigation needs to be done for the cause and to trace it to the source,” the resident said. He added that the government should inform the residents if the cause was due to a broken pipe or foul play. Pollution and water contamination at Isipingo River. Picture: Supplied Desmond D’Sa, co-ordinator of environmental justice organisation the South Durban Community Environmental Alliance said: “The pollution has killed many marine species. The area is a breeding ground and pollution has destroyed the small fish which grow in this area and, if allowed to, fishermen are able to catch them as they grow to the right size. They are then caught by fishermen to take home to put food on the table.”

eThekwini Municipality spokesperson Gugu Sisilana said: “The contamination into the Isipingo River Estuary is being investigated. Teams from the Water and Sanitation Department have been sweeping the whole area from December 15, and no sewage blockages were found and all sewage pump stations are fully operational.” She said the water contamination could possibly emanate from chemicals released into the watercourse by industry/companies in the area. “The matter has therefore been escalated to the Pollution and Environment Department as they need to sample and test the contaminated water for hazardous chemicals that may have been released into the water by industry/companies in the area.