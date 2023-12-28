Significant increase in foreigners visiting SA for holidays

Durban — A comparison of tourism and migration figures for November with November last year shows that the number of foreign travellers to this country has increased markedly. This according to Statistics South Africa’s recently released “Tourism and Migration” monthly report for November 2023.

“In November 2023, 2 582 023 (arrivals, departures and transits) travellers entered and exited South Africa. They were made up of 25.1% South African residents and 74.9% foreign travellers. “Foreign arrivals, 1 015 584, were made up of 2.6% non-visitors and 97.4% visitors. “The visitors, 988 868, consisted of 26% same-day visitors and 74% overnight visitors (tourists),” said Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke.

He said a comparison with the same month last year (November 2022) indicated that the volume of arrivals, departures and in-transit travellers increased for both residents and foreigners. “For South African residents, the volume of arrivals increased by 14.1% (from 283 731 in November 2022, to 323 797 in November 2023), departures increased by 14.7% (from 281 862 in November 2022 to 323 263 in November 2023) and transits increased by 10% (from 438 in November 2022 to 482 in November 2023). “For foreign travellers, arrivals increased by 24.2% (from 818 002 in November 2022 to 1 015 584 in November 2023), departures increased by 29.7% (from 678 982 in November 2022 to 880 886 in November 2023) and transits increased by 27.3% (from 29 867 in November 2022 to 38 011 in November 2023).”

Maluleke said overseas tourists made up 26.7% (195 549) of all tourists to South Africa. They included tourists from the UK (32 561), Germany (30 191) and the US (27 526). There were 170 082 visitors from Zimbabwe, 119 328 from Mozambique, and 83 982 from Lesotho. There were a total of 520322 tourists from Southern African Development Community (SADC) nations.

“Other African countries’ (non-SADC) tourists (totalled) 2% (14 647) of all tourists. Kenya (4 396), Ghana (2 987) and Nigeria (1 679) contributed 61.9% to ‘other’ African tourists. The country of residence of 1 159 (0.2%) tourists was classified as unspecified. Holiday continues to be the main purpose of visit. About 96.3% of all the tourists were in South Africa for holiday purposes,” said Maluleke. He said routine data collected by Department of Home Affairs immigration officers showed a total of 2 582 023 travellers (arrivals, departures, and transits) passed through South African ports of entry/exit in November 2023. Next month, Stats SA is set to release figures for this month. Earlier this December, Airports Company South Africa said that on just three days over the festive period, more than 110 000 tourists were expected to pass through OR Tambo, King Shaka International and Cape Town International airports.