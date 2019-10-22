Mohamed Vahed Ebrahim the man accused of kidnapping and murdering Sydenham schoolboy, Miguel Louw smiled and greeted people in the public gallery at the start of his murder trial on Tuesday. PICTURE: Sne Masuku.

Durban - Mohamed Vahed Ebrahim the man accused of kidnapping and murdering Sydenham schoolboy, Miguel Louw walked in the dock on Tuesday at the start of the trial and smiled and greeted the people in the court public gallery. 

He nodded his head and pleaded not guilty to all charges of murder, kidnapping and theft. 

When judge Jacqueline Hendriques told him not to nod his head but speak for everyone in court to hear him, he smiled and said not guilty. 

The court was packed with family members of the dead boy, neighbours and supporters of Miguel Louw. 

One year and one month after nine-year-old Miguel's decomposed body was found in a bush in Longbury Drive in Phoenix, Ebrahim a close family friend and the last person to see Miguel alive will defend himself against the allegations. 

Miguel was last seen with Ebrahim at a KFC in Sydenham on July 17.
There are witnesses who are expected to testify that Ebrahim had picked up Miguel from school and bought him food at KFC and then boarded a taxi to Phoenix where his body was later found. 

The State alleges that he had a motive and the murder was planned. 

Kelvin Singh, the state senior advocate said the State intends to lead evidence of a sign language professional teacher who will interpret the conversation between Miguel and Ebrahim at the KFC outlet. 

