Mohamed Vahed Ebrahim the man accused of kidnapping and murdering Sydenham schoolboy, Miguel Louw smiled and greeted people in the public gallery at the start of his murder trial on Tuesday. PICTURE: Sne Masuku.

Durban - Mohamed Vahed Ebrahim the man accused of kidnapping and murdering Sydenham schoolboy, Miguel Louw walked in the dock on Tuesday at the start of the trial and smiled and greeted the people in the court public gallery. He nodded his head and pleaded not guilty to all charges of murder, kidnapping and theft.

When judge Jacqueline Hendriques told him not to nod his head but speak for everyone in court to hear him, he smiled and said not guilty.

The court was packed with family members of the dead boy, neighbours and supporters of Miguel Louw.

One year and one month after nine-year-old Miguel's decomposed body was found in a bush in Longbury Drive in Phoenix, Ebrahim a close family friend and the last person to see Miguel alive will defend himself against the allegations.