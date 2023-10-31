Spaza shop raids to continue in KZN after ‘poisonous’ food found

Durban — Inspectors from the Business Regulations and Consumer Protection Unit on Monday uncovered tainted food being sold in Supermarkets in Umlazi, south of Durban, which could be poisonous. The unit is part of the KwaZulu-Natal Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs.

The unit, in collaboration with eThekwini Municipality and the Department of Health, was acting in the interest of the people. They were supported by the SAPS, intelligence officers and eThekwini metro police. Spaza Shops were inspected in the Malukazi area in eThekwini ward 89. Spokesperson for the department Ndabezinhle Sibiya stated that the shops were owned by foreign nationals.

“Two undocumented foreign nationals have been arrested by the Home Affairs Immigration Unit. Township and rural-based Spaza shop owners have complained through our business regulations and consumer protection unit about being forced out of the market by a syndicate that has infiltrated the Spaza shop market,” Sibiya explained. Baby Formula and sweets long past their “best before” dates were found on shelves. Sibiya said these were health risks to the community. Inspectors from the Consumer Protection Unit uncovered tainted food that was sold in Supermarkets in Umlazi, south of Durban, which could be poisonous. SUPPLIED In addition, consumers had also complained about their safety and the welfare of children. Sibiya said the campaign was aimed at protecting local and honest entrepreneurs in the townships and rural areas.

The department has strengthened its partnership with law enforcement agencies, the Consumer Commission, National Competition Authority and Consumer Goods Council of South Africa. Sibiya said they also targeted manufacturers of counterfeit goods, including fake alcohol. “The KZN Liquor Authority is protecting more than 6 000 genuine liquor licence holders. Importantly, the department’s Moses Kotane Institute has conducted a study on Spaza shops throughout the corners of the province. We now know exactly what needs to be done to assist them. This is part of stimulating the township and rural economy,” Sibiya said.

The department encourages spaza shop owners to apply for a loan facility of up to R100 000. A R20 000 grant will also help them to acquire stock and fund a shortfall of liquidity for social grant payouts. It stated that about 960 spaza shops would be given speed points to pay social grants. The department said about 10 graduates would be employed and attached to this programme. They will earn R10 000 over 24 months. “We have reconfigured the Bulk Buying Warehouse in KwaSithebe, Mandeni, at a cost of more than R4 million. The first bulk purchase of food for spaza shops is valued at more than R4.1m. As we prepare to assist our legitimate entrepreneurs, we will make these unannounced visits and raids throughout the province,” Sibiya stated.