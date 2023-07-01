Spectacle at the Hollywoodbets Durban July

Durban – It was all smiles for jockey Kabelo Motsunyane as horse Winchester Mansion took the number one spot and was crowned the champion of the Hollywoodbets Durban July horse racing event on Saturday afternoon. Motsunyane screamed in victory as his horse crossed the finish line, a few centimetres ahead of the runner-up, See It Again.

He said: “I feel honoured to win such a big race. I would like to thank everyone who gave me support in the racing industry. It’s my first time winning the Durban July.” The 7-1 chance got up in the last strides to edge out 4-1 favourite See It Again. It was a first July victory for all the connections, but they had to survive a race review and were mighty relieved when the stipendiary stewards decided no further action was needed.

In third place was 35-1 outsider Bless My Stars, a three-year-old filly, while the grand old man of the July, Do It Again, galloped gallantly into fourth place. Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa, KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube, KZN Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs MEC Siboniso Duma and eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda were joined in this highly anticipated event which impacts the provincial tourism sector positively every year. Meanwhile, the Young Best Designer award was won by Lwandle Zwezwe from the PMB School of Fashion.

“I am super excited and overwhelmed,” said Zwezwe as she left the stage clutching her R50 000 study bursary and other prizes from the Hollywoodbets Foundation. “I am just grateful to have won this today. Everyone’s work was amazing, so everyone had a chance – and I was just the lucky one, I think. “My inspiration was a Hindu deity and a story about her and a devotee. So in my garment, I used that story to construct everything. So there is a strong religious take on my interpretation of the ‘Out of the World’ theme. I used a lot of texture because Asian deities are big on texture and big skirts,” said Zwezwe.