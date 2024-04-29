State of the City Address: IFP eThekwini councillors to snub ‘another whitewashed address’

Durban — The IFP in eThekwini has opted to boycott the State of the City Address (SOCA) which mayor Mxolisi Kaunda will deliver on Tuesday. Kaunda is expected to deliver his address at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre (Durban ICC) at 4.15pm on Tuesday.

In a statement issued by the IFP on Monday evening, IFP Durban Metro caucus chairperson Mdu Nkosi said the IFP eThekwini caucus unanimously decided to boycott the SOCA. “The IFP has never disrupted the functioning of the council as it goes against our values and it doesn’t serve the residents of Durban; however, our decision to not participate in the SOCA is to express our displeasure with the current administration,” Nkosi said. “We will not participate in yet another whitewashed address which ignores the myriad of issues plaguing the city council.”

Nkosi said that in recent months the City has failed to execute even its most basic functions and it has not been capable nor able to deliver on its mandate to the residents of eThekwini. He said many issues have gone unresolved, such as the severe water shortages crippling communities and the City’s inability to collect and dispose of refuse across Durban. “We will not idly stand by and listen to yet another address by the mayor when there are no tangible results on the improvement of living conditions for millions who call eThekwini home,” Nkosi continued.

“The City’s shameful abuse in trying to hike water, electricity and sanitation/refuse removal tariffs is a slap in the face of the ratepayers, and it showcases just how uncaring the current administration is towards residents.” Nkosi further said the City has been deaf towards millions of people who are struggling to make ends meet. “Mayor Kaunda will have nothing to say in tomorrow’s (Tuesday) SOCA besides singing from an election manifesto hymn sheet that no longer resonates with the realities on the ground.”

Meanwhile, earlier, the municipality said it was all systems go for the 2024 SOCA. The municipality said plans for Kaunda to deliver his address were on track. Kaunda is expected to present an overview of the municipality’s performance highlighting progress made so far in service delivery and economic development opportunities. He will further update residents on how the municipality plans to address current challenges and outline initiatives aimed at accelerating service delivery and attracting investment.