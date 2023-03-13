Steve Hofmeyr apologises for LGBTIQ+ comments ahead of order of court

Durban – Musician Steve Hofmeyr apologised for his comments about the LGBTIQ+ community ahead of the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) announcing that it had reached a settlement with Hofmeyr on the matter and the settlement would be made an order of court today, March 13, 2023. On Sunday, Hofmeyr took to his Facebook page, saying that in the past 11 months a lot had been said about a video he posted on his Facebook profile in which, among others, he criticised a policy decision by the international media company, Walt Disney Incorporated, to attribute sexual identities to their movie characters.

“I made a comment about the LGBTQ+ community that caused a lot of upset in many circles,” Hofmeyr said. “I acknowledge that the comments, that led to the Equality Court proceedings, were hurtful to members of the LGBTQ+ community. “I regret the hurt and offence caused as a result of the comments and apologise unconditionally to members of the LGBTQ+ community as well as any other member of public that was offended by my comments,” Hofmeyr said.

He added that his attorney informed him that the complaint laid by the SAHRC and OUT LGBT Well-being was accordingly settled and the settlement would be made an order of the Equality Court during the course of this week. In a brief statement on Sunday, the SAHRC confirmed that it had reached a settlement with Hofmeyr in a matter related to comments he made concerning the LGBTIQ+ community. The settlement would be made an order of court today in the High Court in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape. “The SAHRC believes that this settlement reinforces the importance of promoting and protecting the rights of all individuals, regardless of their sexual orientation, gender identity, or any other personal characteristic,” the SAHRC said.

“The SAHRC remains committed to advancing human rights in South Africa.” It said information about the settlement and its implications would be provided by the SAHRC after the settlement had been made an order of the court. At the time of the incident, IOL reported that Hofmeyr made the comments following Disney's announcement that its characters would become more inclusive.

In a now-deleted Facebook post, Hofmeyr said this did not sit well with conservative parents. “While my generation learned to speak to mice, ducks and dogs, our children will be taught how to have sex with mice, ducks and dogs,” he said. He went on to say: “You think it’s weird, but let me tell you why I’m saying this. Those relationships with animals are part of that ‘+’ at the end of the LGBTQ; that includes those kinds of relationships with animals.”