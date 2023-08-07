Suspected drug dealer arrested after boarding a taxi

Durban – An alleged drug dealer who was arrested with drugs, a firearm and ammunition is expected to appear in court on Monday. Hawks KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongo said that last Friday, Hawks members from Serious Organised Crime Investigation worked with Crime Intelligence, Crime Prevention and National Intervention Unit to arrest a 50-year-old man for dealing in drugs, possession of an unlicensed firearm as well as live rounds of ammunition.

“Members received information about a suspect who was in possession of drugs in Durban. A joint operation was swiftly conducted and the suspect was spotted boarding a taxi. They followed that taxi towards the South Coast and it was intercepted near the Umkomaas off-ramp. The suspect tried to run away but was apprehended by the police,” Mhlongo said. “He was found in possession of heroin capsules, mandrax tablets, firearm and 65 live rounds of ammunition. The street value of the seized drugs is approximately R24 000.” Mhlongo said that the alleged drug dealer was charged accordingly and was expected to appear in the Scottburgh Magistrate’s Court today (Monday).

An alleged drug dealer is expected to appear in the Scottburgh Magistrate's Court after he was arrested for dealing in drugs, possession of unlicensed firearm as well as live rounds of ammunition. Picture: SAPS/Hawks Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, last month the Port Shepstone Regional Court convicted and sentenced Sandile Ernest Ngwazi, 32, to 10 years’ direct imprisonment for illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition. He was further sentenced to two years for both cases of possession of drugs. The sentences will run concurrently. Ngwazi was arrested in Mathulini village in October 2021.