Suspects linked to murder of KwaZulu-Natal cop remain in custody

Durban – Two suspects arrested in connection with the 2022 murder of a police officer remain in custody after their court appearance. The duo, Thandolwami Shezi, 18, and Nhlakanipho Mabaso, 20, were arrested on Sunday, October 29, by Hawks members from the Pietermaritzburg Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit, for the murder of Warrant Officer Mfundo Khumalo, 35, who was shot at Imbali township in Pietermaritzburg.

Khumalo, who was stationed at an SAPS Local Criminal Record Centre, was off duty when two suspects entered his home on March 9, 2022. The suspects demanded cellphones and cash at gunpoint. A scuffle ensued and Khumalo was shot. He was taken to a clinic where he was declared dead. The suspects made off with one cellphone and a laptop. A case of house robbery and murder was reported at Plessislaer police station and the case docket was allocated to Hawks members for investigation. KwaZulu-Natal Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongo said: “Yesterday (Sunday) members received information about the suspects and they proceeded to Plessislaer police station where they questioned Shezi and Mabaso as they were arrested for another house robbery.

“The two were charged with house robbery and murder. They briefly appeared in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court today (Monday) and were remanded in custody. The case was postponed to November 14.” Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, a suspected police killer was arrested on Friday, October 27, by Hawks members from Durban Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit. “Njabulo Mzimela, 23, was arrested for the murder of Sergeant Dumisani Cele, 45, who was shot at Inanda,” Mhlongo said.

Cele, who was stationed at Protection and Security Services, Durban Harbour, was off duty when he was shot in Bhambayi, Inanda on April 2. It is alleged that he was standing at a tuckshop next to his vehicle when the suspect shot at him. He was declared dead a few metres away from the scene. “Following an intensive investigation Mzimela was arrested in the Ntuzuma area,” Mhlongo said. “He briefly appeared in the Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court today (Monday) and was remanded in custody. The case was postponed to November 3.”