Taxi rank toilets ’deplorable’ after eThekwini funding stops

Durban - Some minibus taxi ranks are without ablution facilities because taxi associations claim they have not received their monthly stipends. The eThekwini Metro Taxi Council (EMTC), the leadership body of the minibus taxi industry, is trying to get things back to normal after recently meeting City officials. Yusuf Khalida, chairperson of the Durban Central EMTC, said there was a conflict between the eThekwini Transport Authority (ETA) and those rendering the cleaning services. “The ablution blocks in minibus taxi ranks are not accessible. Commuters and minibus taxi drivers had to look for alternative means to answer the call of nature. “Women and men are using the side of the ablution blocks to relieve themselves much to the embarrassment of the watching public,” he said.

One of the dirty closed toilets in Pinetown taxi ranks. Taxi operators have raised concerns about the hygiene of the toilets. Picture: Nqobile Mbonambi/ Africannewsagency(ANA)

“People cannot wash their hands. There is a lack of hygiene. The ranks have been managed by the associations for the past 15 years. They received a stipend of between R6 000 and R8 000 per month for the cleaning of the ablution facilities.”

Khalida alleged they were not paid by the ETA. They were only paid once in 2019. The EMTC claimed they have engaged with the relevant parties but had received no response.

It is alleged that the taxi rank toilets were in a deplorable state.

“There is a conflict among the ETA. We provide a service. This restriction makes it very difficult for our women passengers. They are our mothers and grannies. They are urinating near a taxi that is loading. The stench at some ranks is unbearable.”

Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the welfare of all residents who were also commuters, would always be a priority.

“The City saw it as of paramount importance that all taxi ranks have toilets to be used by commuters when nature calls, however, we are unaware of them not being in good condition.

“We are going to conduct an investigation to ascertain the veracity of these reports.” Mayisela said.

