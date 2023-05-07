Durban — Cyclists in the aQuellé Tour Durban will be able to take part in the race on an open expanse of highway that will be entirely closed to the public next Sunday. This will mean disruption to some Durban highways on Sunday, mainly the M4 between Sandile Thusi (Argyle) Road and eMdloti.

aQuellé Tour Durban race director Alec Lenferna said he wanted to thank motorists for their understanding, and would like to ask them for patience when the event takes place next weekend. “We understand that the aQuellé Tour Durban will disrupt the traffic on Sunday morning and apologise in advance to the motorists who will have to make some adjustments on that day. “However, I hope people also realise there are significant benefits to the city hosting important national events such as this,” said Lenferna.

He said the race would have a hugely positive impact on the KZN economy. “Apart from the benefit to tourism, local businesses and accommodation venues, this event is used primarily as a fund-raiser, and the Domino Foundation receives all proceeds. “We hope road users feel the disruption to their plans on Sunday is a small price (to pay) for the benefit thousands will get from the good work done by the Domino Foundation,” said Lanferna.

He added that the roads would only be closed for a short while. “This year, the route is much simpler, and the disruption will be kept to a minimum for motorists, with the only sections closed to vehicles being the M4 to eMdloti, a small portion of the M41 between Gateway and the M4, and the southbound lane of Masabalala Yengwa Avenue near Moses Mabhida Stadium. It is envisaged that all roads will be open by midday on Sunday,” said Lenferna. Roads will begin to be closed off from 3.30am on Sunday, May 14, to prepare the routes and safely set up the various water points along the course. Roads will be reopened as soon as the sweeps that travel behind the final riders pass the various points on the route.