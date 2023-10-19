The food you eat can have an impact on your mental health

Durban — A dietician says South Africa’s growing mental health challenges make it imperative for individuals to make informed dietary choices. Dietician Omy Naidoo, founder of Newtricion Wellness Dieticians, says the relationship between a healthy diet and mental well-being cannot be understated.

He said while the concentration on mental health is through therapy, medication and lifestyle adjustment, one aspect that deserves more attention is the direct link between our diet and our mental well-being. “The food we consume not only shapes our physical health but also profoundly influences our mental and emotional states,” he said. Naidoo further said highly processed foods and those loaded with refined sugars can lead to rapid fluctuations in blood sugar levels. These spikes and crashes can result in mood swings, irritability, and even symptoms resembling anxiety and depression.

He said excessive caffeine and stimulants can lead to feelings of restlessness and jitteriness and even exacerbate anxiety or panic disorders. Naidoo said trans fat, found in many fast foods, baked goods, and fried items, has been linked to an increased risk of depression and other related mental health issues. “In South Africa, where mental health concerns affect a significant portion of our population, it’s crucial to recognise the healing power of whole, unprocessed foods. Incorporating colourful fruits and vegetables into your diet not only provides essential nutrients but also boosts your mood,” said Naidoo. Moreover, he further emphasised that staying hydrated is equally crucial for mental health.

Dehydration can impair cognitive function and exacerbate stress. “It’s essential to maintain proper fluid intake throughout the day,” he said. Naidoo said food that support mental health consists of omega-3 fatty acids, proteins and antioxidant-rich foods, fruits and vegetables, especially those with vibrant colours, like berries, spinach, and kale, are packed with antioxidants that protect brain cells from oxidative stress. WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.