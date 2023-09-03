Three-year prison sentence for man arrested for being in possession of stolen copper cable

Durban — A man was recently sentenced to three years in prison for being in possession of stolen property — copper cable. Sibusiso Tethwayo, 41, was convicted and sentenced to three years imprisonment for possession of stolen copper cable by the Vryheid Regional Court on Monday, August 28.

KwaZulu-Natal Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongo said that Tethwayo was arrested by Hawks members from Richards Bay Serious Organised Crime Investigation in December 2020, after members received information about copper cables that were transported from Vryheid to Newcastle. “A disruptive operation was conducted and the suspect’s vehicle was intercepted along R34. A search was conducted and members found 50 kilograms of copper cable with a street value of approximately R90 500,” Mhlongo said. He said that Tethwayo was arrested and charged.

“He appeared in court several times until he was sentenced on Monday,” Mhlongo said. KZN Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation Provincial Head, Major General (Dr) Lesetja Senona welcomed the sentence and congratulated the members for the good work. Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident earlier in the week, Hawks members from the Pietermaritzburg Serious Organised Crime Investigation arrested a 37-year-old suspect for possession of stolen copper cable.

Mhlongo said that members were alerted about the suspect who was in possession of stolen copper cable in Howick, in the KZN Midlands. They proceeded to a residence and a search was conducted. “During the search, members found catenary cable suspected to be stolen from Transnet. The street value of the seized cable is approximately R17 000,” Mhlongo said. The suspect was arrested and charged and was expected to appear in the Howick Magistrate’s Court last Tuesday.