Trial set for murders of City guard and Blue Security officer

Durban — Two men charged with the murder and robbery of a Durban metro policeman and a Blue Security armed response officer are expected to go on trial in the Durban High Court in February. Judge Peter Olsen said the trial had been set down to be heard for an estimated duration of five weeks between February 26 and March 28 next year.

Hilton Nkosinathi Ndlovu, tasked with the security of a ward councillor in the uMlazi area, was shot and killed in June last year near Ekwandeni, in the township’s Q section. Four months after this, Premchund Mohanlall, a Blue Security armed response officer, was gunned down while on duty in Phoenix. Both Ndlovu and Mohanlall had their semi-automatic pistols as well as ammunition taken from them. Ndlovu had been with three other people at the time of the attack, and one of the two accused faces three counts of attempted murder in this regard.

Sphakamiso Jeffery Sosibo and Loyiso Selborne Ncama stand accused of the murders, while Sosibo is charged with the three attempted murders of the people who were with Ndlovu on the night he was killed. These were three women – Sithabile Mzulwini, Thembi Fikile Ndlovu and Thokozani Shozi. State prosecutor Denardo Macdonald said there would be ballistics evidence that was in dispute. Macdonald also indicated that during the trial one of the accused would be disputing a statement they had made to the police, citing “duress and assault” by the police from the time of arrest to the time that the statement was made.

The State alleges that the accused and another person planned to kill security personnel in the eThekwini area and rob them of their service pistols. They armed themselves with firearms in order to execute their plan and to make good their escape. In Mohanlall’s murder, the State alleges that on the evening of October 13 last year, Sosibo was driven by Ncama to the vicinity where the deceased was posted. It is alleged Sosibo approached the deceased who was seated in a company vehicle and shot him once in the head, fatally wounding him.