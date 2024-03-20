Two KZN men sentenced by Mpumalanga court for possession of copper cables

NOLUTHANDO DLAMINI Durban — Two KwaZulu-Natal men were recently convicted and sentenced for possession of copper cables.

Lukhanyo Mzilikazi, 30, driver and Qiniso Mkhize, 46, both from Vryheid, in northern KZN, were found guilty and sentenced by the Barberton Regional Court in Mpumalanga for possession of copper cables. Hawks Mpumalanga spokesperson Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said both accused appeared before the court on several occasions until the investigation was finalised. Mzilikazi and Mkhize were found guilty and sentenced by the Barberton Regional Court on Thursday, March 14.

“Each was fined R20 000 or 6 years’ imprisonment. In addition, each was sentenced to 8 years’ imprisonment, suspended for 5 years on condition that they are not convicted of theft during the period of suspension,” Sekgotodi said. “Both accused were further declared unfit to possess firearms.” On May 8 last year, police received information regarding a white trailered Toyota Quantum, which transported copper cables along the R40 road towards the Ehlanzeni District.

Sekgotodi said the vehicle was monitored through surveillance and followed by crime intelligence and the Hawks Nelspruit-based Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit, along with Crime Combined Private Investigations, provincial traffic department and Hi-Tech security. Sekgotodi said the vehicle was stopped and searched after being spotted at the R38 Badplaas road turn-off. The driver of the vehicle introduced himself as Lukhanyo Mzilikazi and his crew as Qiniso Mkhize, both from Vryheid in KZN, she said.

“During the search of the vehicle, copper cables were found hidden in a special compartment in the trailer. Both accused were immediately arrested for possession of copper cables and detained,” Sekgotodi said. The vehicle, trailer, cables and cellphones were seized, taken to Barberton SAPS and registered as exhibits. Mpumalanga Hawks head Major General Gerber applauded the collaboration of the multidisciplinary team and the prosecution authority.