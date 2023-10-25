Two suspects in court for drug possession in two separate incidents

Durban — Two foreign nationals are appearing before the Durban Magistrate’s Court after they were arrested for being in possession of drugs in two separate incidents in Durban on Tuesday. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said that in the first incident, Provincial Drug and Firearm Unit police officers conducted an operation that produced positive results on Tuesday, October 24, 2023.

“The operation led the team to the Point area, where a 44-year-old man was found in possession of 72 pieces of rock cocaine and five grams of cocaine powder,” Gwala said. “The value of the recovered drugs is R8 700.” Gwala said that in the second incident, the same team went to Baker Street, where a search was conducted at the premises.

“On arrival, police found a 41-year-old man in possession of 4 688 ecstasy tablets. The drugs recovered are valued at R281 280,” Gwala said. She said that both suspects are appearing before the Durban Magistrate’s Court. Two suspects, one in the Point area and the other on Baker Street, are expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court after they were arrested for drug possession. Picture: SAPS Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident earlier this month, a 55-year-old suspect, who had been on the Hawks’ watchful eye for some time, was arrested for dealing in drugs.

The Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation team based in Newcastle, working with Newcastle K9 and the Local Criminal Record Centre, arrested the suspect at Kanana in Madadeni. Police seized crystal meth and mandrax tablets with an estimated value of R96 000. The suspect was charged with dealing in drugs. In another incident, officers from the Provincial Drugs and Firearms Unit operationalised intelligence about drugs that were allegedly kept at certain premises on Avondale Road in Durban.