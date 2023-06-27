Ugu District Municipality placed on orange level 6 alert, the second highest warning level – Cogta KZN

Durban — The Ugu District Municipality has been placed on the second highest warning alert, an orange level 6 alert, as heavy rains batter south-eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal. The KZN Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) has warned communities of heavy rains and potential flooding on the province’s South Coast.

In a statement at noon, Cogta spokesperson Nonala Ndlovu warned communities, especially those living on the South Coast, of heavy rains that may result in flooding. Ndlovu said that the South African Weather Service forecast heavy rains, which could lead to potential flooding. “The Ugu District Municipality, encompassing Ray Nkonyeni, uMuziwabantu, Umdoni, and Umzumbe local municipalities, has been placed on orange level 6 alert, the second highest warning level,” Ndlovu said.

She said the heavy rains are expected to persist from Tuesday through to Wednesday morning. “While the eThekwini Metro, along with the coastal areas, will experience widespread showers and thundershowers, the intensity will be moderate, with scattered rainfall,” Ndlovu said. “Margate and Port Edward have already reported rainfall measurements of 89mm and 49mm respectively since Monday. However, weather models indicate that additional rainfall is expected over the Ugu District Municipality, gradually subsiding early tomorrow (Wednesday).”

Ndlovu said that it is important to acknowledge the potential risks associated with these heavy rains. Flooding of roads, bridges and settlements, both formal and informal, is highly likely. The fast-flowing streams and deep waters pose a significant threat to life. Moreover, flooding may cause major disruptions to traffic flow, affecting essential services such as water, electricity and communication. Additionally, there is a risk of damage to mud-based houses in the affected areas. Ndlovu that in response to this imminent threat, the department has activated all disaster management services in the affected areas. The teams stand ready to respond “promptly and effectively wherever necessary”.

“We strongly advise residents to closely monitor water levels and relocate to higher ground to avoid any potential disasters. Should residents experience any difficulties, they are urged to contact their local leadership,” Ndlovu said. “We urge motorists to exercise extreme caution when driving during this period, ensuring the safety of all road users. Where possible we urge residents to postpone non-essential travel until the inclement weather subsides.” WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.