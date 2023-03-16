uMlazi residents go 73 days without water supply

Durban — Residents of uMlazi J section, north of Durban, are seething because they have not had piped water supply to the area since November. The community depend on rain water and water from mobile municipal water tankers.

One of the residents, who declined to be named, said they have been reporting the issue to the eThekwini ward councillor, but nothing has been done. She said the condition has gotten worse to the point where they recycle water in order for them to keep clean. “This issue with water is frustrating us because life is on standstill since we can not function without water. In order for us to flush the toilet, we need to use the same water we had used for bathing, and that alone is very unhygienic. What angers the most is that we had to spend Christmas and New Year's with dry taps,” said the resident.

uMlazi residents in J section took it to the streets and burnt tires after not having water since last year. Picture: Supplied She said the only time they get water is when water tankers arrive. “It is hard to depend on water tankers because we do not have the correct time schedule for when they will arrive,” said the resident. Another resident, who also declined to be named, said in order for her to get water, she is forced to squatter in her colleague's flat.

“When I am working the night shift, I do not sleep at home because I need to wash my uniform. I live with my mother, who is a senior citizen, and since I am working, she stays alone most of the time. I have to buy water for her to use since she can not chase after water tankers,” said the other resident. She said every time they report the issue to the municipality, they are always given different reference numbers. Ward councillor Mhlengi Shange said he is only aware that some parts in J section do not have water. Shange said he would follow up with the municipality so they could speed up the process.